Ethena Labs (USDTb) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDTB)

Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Ethena Labs (USDTb) has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $113.48 thousand worth of Ethena Labs (USDTb) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Labs (USDTb) token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethena Labs (USDTb) has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,670.95 or 1.02750315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ethena Labs (USDTb)

Ethena Labs (USDTb) was first traded on December 15th, 2024. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s total supply is 1,534,396,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,455,953,691 tokens. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Labs (USDTb) is usdtb.money.

Buying and Selling Ethena Labs (USDTb)

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Labs (USDtb) (USDtb) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Labs (USDtb) has a current supply of 1,534,396,351.92618257. The last known price of Ethena Labs (USDtb) is 0.99975116 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $435,321.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdtb.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Labs (USDTb) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Labs (USDTb) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Labs (USDTb) using one of the exchanges listed above.

