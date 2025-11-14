Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,062,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $59,546,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,959,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after buying an additional 1,178,238 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,966,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,825,000 after acquiring an additional 870,486 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

