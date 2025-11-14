Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,164,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after buying an additional 33,903 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,502,000 after buying an additional 160,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 169,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 45.25%.The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

