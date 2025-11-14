Equity Residential $EQR Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,797 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $19,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

