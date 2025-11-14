Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Harrow Q2 Earnings

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Harrow in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

HROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Harrow from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Harrow Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of HROW opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -151.56 and a beta of 0.19. Harrow has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $50.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 94.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Harrow by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harrow by 110,583.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 98,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

