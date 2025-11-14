Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.32. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 40,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $287,962.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 164,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,101.90. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,972.60. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,536,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,075 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,979,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,900,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after buying an additional 1,050,128 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $13,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

