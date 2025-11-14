Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,539 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 4,423.1% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BROS. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.72.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE BROS opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $81,486,678.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,361,814.48. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.