Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF $CATH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 1.7%
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.