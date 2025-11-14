Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF $CATH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.