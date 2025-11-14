Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 582.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 3,035.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 534.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $92,747.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 96,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,949.99. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,488 shares of company stock worth $157,255. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 6.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.