Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $BAPR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 39.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 549.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 439,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 13.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BAPR opened at $47.09 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $425.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

