Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,581 Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF $AUSF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Company Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

