Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,171 Shares of Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Science Applications International by 38.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.43. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $89.24 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.72.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

