Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) & Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Critical Survey

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 28.28% 15.92% 14.51% Gulfport Energy -9.14% 18.89% 11.36%

Risk & Volatility

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 16.42, indicating that its stock price is 1,542% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gulfport Energy 0 5 6 1 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Gulfport Energy has a consensus target price of $221.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Gulfport Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Gulfport Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $5.28 million 48.75 $1.49 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.25 billion 3.25 -$261.39 million ($1.90) -110.96

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

(Get Free Report)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

About Gulfport Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.