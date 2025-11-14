Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENLT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 22.60%. Enlight Renewable Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 256.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.