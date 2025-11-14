Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$20.08 and last traded at C$20.10, with a volume of 101982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.90.

ENGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 79.41%.



Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

