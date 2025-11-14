Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Stock Price Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32 and last traded at GBX 31.70. Approximately 13,565,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 5,026,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.40.

Empire Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £227.49 million, a P/E ratio of -329.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Empire Metals alerts:

Empire Metals (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire Metals

About Empire Metals

In other Empire Metals news, insider Shaun Bunn acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 per share, with a total value of £14,800. Also, insider Gregory Kuenzel ACA bought 111,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.95. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.