Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Stock Price Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32 and last traded at GBX 31.70. Approximately 13,565,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 5,026,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.40.
Empire Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £227.49 million, a P/E ratio of -329.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Empire Metals (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Empire Metals
About Empire Metals
Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Empire Metals
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Quietly Leveraging AI While Everyone Chases NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.