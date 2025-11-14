Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 156.3% increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

ECF stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

