Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 156.3% increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance
ECF stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
