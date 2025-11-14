Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.3% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after acquiring an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,032.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $820.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.