ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$25.70 and last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 11977796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

ECN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded ECN Capital from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$3.25 target price on ECN Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$850.07 million, a P/E ratio of 111.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

