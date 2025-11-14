DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,174,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,161,000 after buying an additional 621,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 1,699.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 378,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,529,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 59.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,247,000 after purchasing an additional 301,355 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $116.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DT Midstream from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

