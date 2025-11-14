DoubleDown Interactive’s (DDI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

DDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $450.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.85. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.28 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 32.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 127.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 70.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $319,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

