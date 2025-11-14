Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 3,576 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,737,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 23.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 75,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 319,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 76.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

