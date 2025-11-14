Doge Killer (LEASH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.68 Million

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Doge Killer has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $54.74 thousand worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doge Killer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Doge Killer alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,670.95 or 1.02750315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Doge Killer Token Profile

Doge Killer’s total supply is 472,175,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,237,603 tokens. Doge Killer’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken. The Reddit community for Doge Killer is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Doge Killer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Killer (LEASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Killer has a current supply of 472,175,903.90467343 with 467,237,603.12661189 in circulation. The last known price of Doge Killer is 0.00945184 USD and is down -26.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $74,005.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doge Killer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doge Killer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doge Killer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.