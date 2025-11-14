Docusign Inc. $DOCU Holdings Lowered by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Docusign were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 318.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Docusign by 864.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other Docusign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $533,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,915.98. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $790,197.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 112,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,496. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Docusign Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $67.01 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.