Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $15.09. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $16.5690, with a volume of 105,916,296 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0893 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 478.2% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 57,480 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $319,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,397,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 72.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 430,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 180,551 shares during the last quarter.

