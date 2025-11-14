Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.45, but opened at $136.46. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $146.3430, with a volume of 592,952 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,235,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

