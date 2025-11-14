Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Position Increased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,662,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,214,000 after buying an additional 1,034,590 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,331,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,053 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,813,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,552,000 after purchasing an additional 606,268 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,778,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.