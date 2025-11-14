Devon Energy Q4 EPS Decreased by Capital One Financial

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. Devon Energy has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $39.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 78.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,137 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after buying an additional 2,252,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after buying an additional 2,098,568 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,568,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,975,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.