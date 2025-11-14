Davis Selected Advisers Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VICI Properties by 205.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $320,179,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,395,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,229,000 after buying an additional 4,680,136 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,252,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,197,000 after buying an additional 3,707,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $34.03.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

