Davis Selected Advisers Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.13% of COPT Defense Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 810.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $91,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, New Street Research set a $33.00 price objective on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CDP stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.93. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.73%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

