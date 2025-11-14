Davis Selected Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,407,000 after purchasing an additional 82,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,198,000 after buying an additional 882,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,723,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,959,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,067,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,105,000 after buying an additional 330,673 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

NYSE ARE opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $112.42.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The firm had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently -213.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

