Davis Selected Advisers Has $8.86 Million Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,432,000 after buying an additional 51,357 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,614,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,711,000 after buying an additional 91,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,271,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,753,000 after acquiring an additional 192,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,942,000 after acquiring an additional 273,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.17 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.89 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.