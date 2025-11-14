Davis Selected Advisers Has $32.87 Million Stake in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of KE worth $32,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in KE by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,172 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. increased its position in shares of KE by 75.0% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $25,547,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KE in the first quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KE by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.64. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

