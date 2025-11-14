Davis Selected Advisers Buys 4,442,623 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442,623 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 4.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 1.24% of U.S. Bancorp worth $874,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

