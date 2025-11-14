Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 1,084,366 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2,234.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084,366 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $353,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $332.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $622.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

