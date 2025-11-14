Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,348,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,773,000 after buying an additional 131,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,135 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,653,000 after acquiring an additional 583,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,557,000 after acquiring an additional 183,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $104.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

