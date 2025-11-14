Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,075.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,270.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,410.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5,433.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,874. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

