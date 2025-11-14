Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.88. Dare Bioscience shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 162,748 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DARE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dare Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dare Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.14% of Dare Bioscience worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

