Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

DANOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $18.57 on Friday. Danone has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

