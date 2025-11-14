Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.85. Dai Nippon Printing shares last traded at $8.5650, with a volume of 1,139 shares.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

