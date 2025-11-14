D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 382 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE AMP opened at $459.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.55%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.