D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $218,000 in Cencora, Inc. $COR

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cencora by 42.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 4,459.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,321,000 after purchasing an additional 975,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after purchasing an additional 787,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,284,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Cencora by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 743,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,641,000 after buying an additional 439,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $365.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $366.17. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.57.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.Cencora’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.