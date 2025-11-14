D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Banco Bradesco SA $BBDO

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) by 432.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57,451 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 5,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 181,299 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $3.18 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

