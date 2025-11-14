D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Telefonica Brasil S.A. $VIV

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 39.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 337.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 543.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Telefonica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 10.13%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

