D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading Up 21.2% – What’s Next?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.63. 3,389,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 614% from the average session volume of 474,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

D-BOX Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$142.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33.

Get D-BOX Technologies alerts:

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.12%.The firm had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.