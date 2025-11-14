Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 111.97% and a negative net margin of 25.58%.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $0.67 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cytosorbents stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) by 149.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cytosorbents worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

