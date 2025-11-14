Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) Price Reaches $3,327.61 on Major Exchanges

Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Staked ETH has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $121.19 million and $24.57 thousand worth of Crypto.com Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,327.61 or 0.03465182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,670.95 or 1.02750315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Crypto.com Staked ETH

Crypto.com Staked ETH’s launch date was November 8th, 2023. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s total supply is 36,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official website is www.crypto.com/staking.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a current supply of 36,420. The last known price of Crypto.com Staked ETH is 3,366.56410343 USD and is down -9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $23,243.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto.com/staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

