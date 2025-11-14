Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.88 and traded as high as C$15.31. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.28, with a volume of 93,753 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRR.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.88.

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-end REIT that focuses on the retail industry. The company invests, operates, and develops a portfolio of grocery-store- and drugstore-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores, offices, and mixed-use developments. The properties are located primarily in Canada’s urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.