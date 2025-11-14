Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

CCAP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. 155,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.35 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crescent Capital BDC

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.35. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $299,736.51. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 199.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 269,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 179,660 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $189,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 540,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

