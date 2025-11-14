Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.6294.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.05 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coty

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coty has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laurent Mercier acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,775.36. This trade represents a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 260,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $1,019,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,127,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,938,961.12. This represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 334,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,840. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Coty by 140.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $313,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.